Fun for the whole family this half term at Drayton Manor

The Staffordshire-based park is inviting families from across the UK to spend their half term break at the home of Thomas Land with characters from the much-loved books and TV series.

Under twos go free at the park, which was recently awarded Best Value Family Day Out in the UK by Day Out with the Kids.

For children wanting to brave their first mini coaster, there are a whole host of options, from including Cranky Crane's Drop Tower and the Troublesome Trucks Runaway Coaster.

Selected family-favourite attractions such as Accelerator and the 4D cinema will also be available during the Thomas and Friends half term to provide entertainment for children of all ages.

Drayton Manor

Visitors will also have access to Drayton Manor Park’s 15-acre zoo before the park officially opens for its annual Thomas and Friends weekends, running from February 29 to March 22.

Animal-lovers can learn about all tigers, red pandas, reptiles and more at Drayton Manor Park’s hourly zookeeper talks, and the Fat Controller and his friends will host Balcony Shows throughout the day.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “We know it can be difficult to keep your half term on track, which is why we are opening the park for a special fortnight of family activities this February.

“This year’s events will be perfect for Thomas fans, so we’re looking forward to welcoming regular and new visitors alike for another fantastic Thomas and Friends half term.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.