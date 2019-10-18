Paw-fect home for lions at Chester Zoo

The new zone, which spans more than 4,780 square metres, will be home to three endangered Asiatic lions, male Iblis and females Kumari, pictured here, and Kiburi.

The new conservation breeding facility has been specially designed by expert carnivore keepers, conservationists and architects.

The area recreates the dry forest and savannah habitats of the Gir Forest region of India, boasting a a densely planted forest, raised hilltop viewing points for the lions to survey their savannah, heated rocks, a water hole and a sandy beach area.

Asiatic lions have suffered a huge decline in their natural range. They once roamed across Northern Africa, Greece, Turkey and Asia but now just 650 wild Asiatic lions remain in one small region of India.

Mike Jordan, animal and plant collections director at Chester Zoo, said: “The zoo’s new Asiatic lion habitat is modelled on the Gir Forest in Gujarat, India, the only place in the world where these highly endangered lions are now found.

“This remaining wild population is incredibly fragile and coexist with the local livestock herders of the region. If disease hits or a natural disaster occurs then the species could easily become extinct.

"It’s therefore extremely important that we continue to try and further our efforts as part of the international endangered species breeding programme that is working to boost Asiatic lion numbers.

“Asiatic lions have gone somewhat under the radar of conservation. But, with just 650 surviving in the wild, we must raise some much needed awareness of this beautiful, iconic species and inspire people to help us to prevent their extinction.”