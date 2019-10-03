Competitive ploughing event coming to Newport

The Tern Valley annual ploughing match will be coming to the Howle Road, outside Tibberton, on Sunday, and about 80 people have booked in to compete.

The annual event often sees hundreds of people turn out to watch the competition, and vendors are welcome to sell for a small donation as well.

This year any surplus funds raised will be split between the Neo-Natal units at Telford and Stoke.

Andrew Miller, one of the organisers, said: "It's an old skill, and there are a great gang of folk involved.

"It's the pleasure of perpetuating a skill. The types of plough they use now bear little resemblance to what we do, but the same basic skills are there."

Mr Miller said it was something that interested a lot of different kinds of people, especially older men.

"They were maybe interested in rallying or motorbike racing, then they've got to 50 or so, got a career established and a family growing and decide to tinker with something mechanically. There is camaraderie and competition, and once they're in they stop in."

Mr Miller said it had been a terrible year for ploughing matches, which he said had been being cancelled left and right.

"The weather won't affect us," he said. "The ground conditions and parking are not an issue as it takes place on a burnt off grass field."

The day will also include a clay pigeon shoot and trailer rides around the site.