Magical fun at Midlands Game Fair - with pictures

The colourful four-legged exhibitor was among the variety of animals on show at the annual show which has been running for 30 years.

Operated by Staffordshire based Countryman Fairs the two-day festival featured gun stands, shooting dog shows, food and music zones.

More than 80,000 people were expected to flock to the show.

Attractions included Pakefield Ferrets, falconry displays, a pet dog show, horsemanship, gamekeepers, and a children's area.

Pet events organiser K9 Aqua Sports also advised owners on exercising dogs, and water safety for pets that like to swim.

Nicola Davies, of Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs, posted on Twitter: "Great day out at Weston Park for Countryman's Fairs Midlands Game Fair. Practicing my coarse fishing technique."

John Barnes, of Dudley, also posted: "Fantastic day yesterday. You must see the Hogg Show, fantastic."

While Lisa Callaghan-Butler, of Willenhall, tweeted that she enjoyed the fudge being served in the craft marquee.

"Just can't get enough of the stuff," she posted.

Staffordshire Police Response tweeted that officers carried out patrols in the vicinity on over the weekend to reassure visitors. "A number of vehicles have been stopped and we have been assisting the on site security with their overnight operation."