Scares set for Severn Valley Railway as ghost train returns

By Lisa O'Brien | Bridgnorth | Attractions | Published:

There’ll be spooky goings-on at the Severn Valley Railway this October half-term as a ghost train returns.

Severn Valley Railway Ghost Train evening

The train will be steaming along the Severn Valley Railway into Kidderminster on October 26, 30 and 31.

Passengers can arrive early to enjoy spooky face-painting and a ghoulish disco before their train arrives to take them for a ride out into the dark, through the SVR’s haunted stations to Arley – and hopefully back again.

Services depart at 6.20pm, 7.10pm and 8pm on October 26, 30 and 31. Tickets are £14 per person and must be booked in advance.

Lewis Maddox, of the SVR, said: “We hope to create an unforgettable experience for all ages.”

Attractions Entertainment Bridgnorth entertainment Bridgnorth
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

