Scares set for Severn Valley Railway as ghost train returns

The train will be steaming along the Severn Valley Railway into Kidderminster on October 26, 30 and 31.

Passengers can arrive early to enjoy spooky face-painting and a ghoulish disco before their train arrives to take them for a ride out into the dark, through the SVR’s haunted stations to Arley – and hopefully back again.

Services depart at 6.20pm, 7.10pm and 8pm on October 26, 30 and 31. Tickets are £14 per person and must be booked in advance.

Lewis Maddox, of the SVR, said: “We hope to create an unforgettable experience for all ages.”