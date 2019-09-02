Organisers tied up as preparations get underway for Beckbury Show

Now in its 11th year, the Beckbury Show in Telford keeps growing in popularity.

The event on Saturday, which is organised by local volunteers with the aim of creating a fun day out for all while also raising money for local charities, is looking to add to the £100,000 already raised over the last decade.

One of the organisers, Gary Wellburn, said: "There’s a full food court featuring a traditional barbecue and pig roast, a beer tent with cask ales and lagers. There’s lots to keep the kids entertained.

"At the heart of the show is always the main arena and stage and this year there’s a packed agenda. Whether you’re a dog or horse lover or just fancy a really good day out, the main arena and stage with live music will keep everyone entertained.

Getting the field ready for Beckbury Show which takes place on next weekend are Pete Glaze and Reid Glaze

"The Beckbury Show promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family and is the place where the country comes to life."

The show's origins date back to 2005 when an annual produce show began raising money for local causes, then in 2011 Beckbury Show was formed.

In 2009 the event expanded and there is now a wide range of country events and activities on offer.

Parking is free and entry is £2.50 to include a show programme, or free for children under the age of 12.

For more information on the show and to fund out what else will be happening visit beckburyshow.co.uk