Birmingham's Escape Live announces two Peaky Blinders experiences

Midlands-based company, Escape Live - which has escape experiences in Birmingham, Coventry, Stratford-upon-Avon and Essex - has partnered with Global content creator, producer and distributor, Endemol Shine Group, and Caryn Mandabach Productions to launch the themed escape rooms.

It comes after it was announced last week that the hit BBC One drama - starring the likes of Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and more - will return to TV screens on August 25 for a fifth season.

The BBC previously shared a new 60-second trailer previewing series five - which also celebrated its premiere in Birmingham earlier this month.

The two games will be called The Raid, which has an age limit of 13 plus, and Double Cross, which has an age limit of 18 plus.

The rooms are set to be unveiled later this month and Escape Live has plans to roll out the Peaky Blinders experience across the UK.

Escape Live has invested £200k in acquiring a new property in Birmingham which is in keeping with the character of the TV series, close to its existing venue, and developing the two new experiences.

In addition, 10 jobs are also being created at Escape Live to bring the experience to life and cater for the expansion.

Jas Sodhi, managing director at Escape Live, said: “Peaky Blinders is distributed across more than 180 countries, so it is hugely popular, and we wanted to surprise fans by not only giving one but two Peaky Blinders experiences here in Birmingham where the show is set.

“We can’t wait to show Peaky Blinders and escape room fans what we have in store for them with The Raid and Double Cross as we are sure both experiences will live up to fans expectations.

"There really is something for everyone as each room is filled with fun, adventure, action, mystery, riddles, codes and puzzles which all need to be cracked.

“For those that want to be the first to try the new Peaky Blinders Escape Rooms sign up on our website now to avoid missing out.”

For more information, click here.