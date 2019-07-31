'Fans can’t get enough of the drama': Birmingham Sea Life Centre's Penguin Island could be heading to TV

Demand for online episodes featuring the Gentoo penguin romances has been so high that the hosting website crashed. The centre has been inundated with requests for more – and now Penguin Island could even be turned into a full TV series.

National Sea Life Centre spokesman Christopher Coventry said: “We’re delighted that Penguin Island has been such a hit.

"When the first episode aired, demand to view it in the first hour was so high that our website temporarily went down.

Pengiun Island Trailer - National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham

“Fans can’t get enough of the drama captured by our hidden cameras and we’ve been inundated with requests for more of the wittily-narrated episodes.

"We’ve even been approached by a producer who suggested that we pitch it to be commissioned as a full TV series.

“Watch this space to find out what happens next. But in the meantime, fans can catch up on the dramas online or by watching the action live as it happens at our Penguin Ice Adventure area here at the National Sea Life Centre.”

Penguin Island addicts have been flocking to the aquarium to meet the feathered stars, desperate to find out which birds are coupling up or flying their nest.

Advertising

Penguin Island

The coupling up process is important as part of the Sea Life’s global breeding programme. It’s uncommonly known that the idea of penguins pairing up for life is actually a myth, as their mating habits are actually more similar to those of humans.

Watch Penguin Island episodes here. Meet the islanders and watch their antics live at the Penguin Ice Adventure at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham. To book tickets, click here.