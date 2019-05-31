Steampunks back to the future at Blists Hill event

The popular event will return to the museum on June 22 and 23, with this year's theme focussing on the amazing spectacle of an apocalyptical Martian invasion of earth and the fight back to ultimate victory.

A neo-Victorian scientific fantasy, steampunk is all about mixing the old and new.

It re-imagines today’s technology powered by 19th century steam, combined with lots of good humour, fun, games and elaborate fashions inspired by Victorian and Edwardian costumes, reinvented for the 21st century and beyond.

The Ministry of Steampunk (MoS) will be transforming Blists Hill for this weekend only into a magical, mysterious world of Martian invasion and ultimate human triumph all with the accompanying steampunk sights and sounds.

The whole town will be utilised from the top of the High Street right into the woods at the bottom of the site.

While the story will be played out by MoS enthusiasts, visitors can dip in and out as much or as little as they like.

Also expect to find Cthulhu’s Witnesses, the Belly Fusion Dance Collective, Scarlet Butterfly and the Ministry of Steam Wizards teaching Broomstick training, Wizard Curling and Snitch Snatch and much more, as well as traders throughout the town offering all things steampunk, plus a main stage in the ironworks with talks and live entertainment.

Saturday evening entertainment includes the return of Wight Hot Pipes, Scarlet Butterfly, Ant Etherton, BBQ food, drinks and a gin bar!

Annual Passports Tickets will be valid for daytime admission or tickets for each day can be purchased at the gate priced at £18.50 for adults, £13.50 for 60 plus and £11.50 for children under 16. Under 5s will enter for free.

Additional pre-booked tickets of £10 per person will be required for the Saturday evening event.

For further information, call the Ironbridge Tourist Information Centre on 01952 433 424 or visit ironbridge.org.uk