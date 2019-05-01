Menu

Alton Towers to celebrate five years of CBeebies Land with bank holiday event

By Rebecca Stanley | Attractions | Published:

Alton Towers Resort will celebrate the fifth anniversary of CBeebies Land this bank holiday.

CBeebies Land

From Saturday, May 4, to Monday, May 6, fans of CBeebies will get the chance to dance along with some of their favourite characters from the hit TV channel as they come together in CBeebies Land for a new live show.

Guests will also get to take part in thel Birthday Treat Trail and receive a Birthday badge souvenir reward as they explore CBeebies Land.

The CBeebies Land Birthday Celebration will mark five years since the opening of the attraction.

CBeebies Land is situated within Alton Towers Theme Park and is specially designed to promote learning through play.

The land includes a large range of rides, indoor and outdoor play areas and a full programme of live entertainment featuring Bing and Flop in Bing’s Picnic and Hey Duggee’s Big Day Out Badge.

For 2019 two major new family attractions have joined the line-up in CBeebies Land. Families can now experience the new Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride and meet The Teletubbies, who are performing a brand new live show, the Teletubbies Big Band Live Show.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

