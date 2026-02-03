Everybody's Talking About Jamie as show prepares to come to Wolverhampton Grand for 10th anniversary

The lauded tale follows Jamie New - a sixteen-year-old who lives on a council estate and doesn’t quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future, but he is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant, loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, straight into the spotlight.

With an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who), this sparkling coming-of-age musical is set to have everybody at The Grand talking about Jamie for years to come.

Producer Nica Burns said: “Ten years ago I got on a train to Sheffield to see the final matinee of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and ten years later this heart-lifting true story with wonderful songs has played every inhabited continent. Join us on our tenth anniversary tour with a new song, a sparkling cast and a story that will make you laugh, cry, sing and want to dance. A show for everyone.”

Jonathan Butterell (director), Dan Gillespie Sells (music) and Tom MacRae (book and lyrics) said: “It will be 10 years in February next year since Jamie New first stepped out into the world. 10 years since the people of Sheffield laughed and cried and celebrated his story at The Crucible. 10 years since Nica Burns and Nimax Theatres brought Jamie to London and sent him off dancing on his own two sparkling feet.

The hit musical is coming to Wolverhampton next year

“Jamie’s courage in unveiling himself in all his glorious, fabulous joy has been applauded by millions of people in dozens of countries, and next year, to celebrate the show’s 10th birthday, he will be returning home to stages all around the UK.

“We were inspired by the true story of Jamie and Margaret Campbell, and we are thrilled that their story is still inspiring the world with its sass-filled magic.

“We could not be more grateful for the Jamie family we share across the globe, and are so excited to bring a new Jamie, Margaret, Pritti, Hugo, Ray, Miss Hedge and Dean, plus all the wonderful drag queens and year 11s, back together and out into UK theatres next year, in the place where we belong.”

Tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie are on sale now to Friends and members, and go on general sale on Friday, February 6, at 10am at grandtheatre.co.uk