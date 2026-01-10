Supersonic Queen will be at the Albert Hall in the town on Saturday, January 31 at 7.30pm.

Quickly becoming recognized as the best Queen tribute in the UK and one of the most highly rated in the world, Supersonic Queen bring all the spirit and majesty of Queen to audiences all over the world.

Performing in UK and international theatres and festivals, Supersonic Queen are known for their uniquely dynamic recreation of Queen’s iconic live performances.

With unparalleled energy and charisma, this totally live five-piece band deliver the best Queen tribute you’ll see.

Supersonic Queen are the band that everybody wants to see – they have garnered glowing praise from audiences of all ages and die-hard Queen fans alike.

With a growing army of fans, Supersonic Queen are non-stop this year and have supported some of the most well-known big-name acts in the industry.

Supersonic Queen’s ethos is to recreate the most thrilling live experience possible, with the same dynamic sound and look of Queen in their finest live concerts.

They have honed their sound, performance and stage show so that it’s as close as you will find anywhere in the UK

The show will run for approximately two hours and 20 minutes and it will include an interval.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult

Tickets are £20.50 for adults and £16.50 for under 16’s and there is unreserved seating so people can sit where they like.

Book online with TicketSource at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/larmewxvwarq or call 0300 102 4255 and for more information visit https://thealberthall.co.uk