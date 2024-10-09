Fine art experts seeking treasures at charity antiques event in Kington

An Old Master painting believed to be by German artist Hans Rottenhammer which could be worth around £8,000 and a Goliath Ball Watch worth up to £3,000 were two of the discoveries.

A steady stream of people living in the market town and surrounding areas turned up to have their treasures valued by experts from Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art.

The event, held in a barn at the rear of the Oxford Arms, raised £192 for Open Arms Kington CIC, a social enterprise established to enliven and regenerate the rural border town.

The ‘Flight from Egypt’ oil painting believed to be by Rottenhammer (1564-1625) and the 18 carat gold Goliath Ball Watch, featuring a calendar and world time, from 1892 were both seen by Alexander Clement, watches, clocks and Asian art specialist and general valuer at Halls Fine Art.

Other items valued by Alexander were an Art Deco mystery clock from the 1930s at up to £150 and a Doulton Lambeth jug by Florence Barlow at up to £200.

His colleague, Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist, also had a busy day, viewing an 18 carat gold Boucheron bracelet valued at up to £3,000 and a sapphire and diamond ring at up to £1,500.

She took in for sale at a future auction a silver teapot valued at up to £200 and an open faced pocket watch at up to £300. Among the wide variety of items which she valued were a pair of 1960s silver candelabra at up to £500 and a silver teapot at up to £300.

“It was a busy and interesting event and we shall definitely be back next year to raise money for Open Arms Kington CIC who made us feel very welcome on our first visit to this town,” said Maryanne.

“We never quite know what we will find when we hold these events and the people of Kington and surrounding area certainly didn’t disappoint us. We hope that some of the people who received valuations will decide to sell their items with Halls Fine Art in the future.”

Anyone who was unable to attend the event but has items that they wish to be valued can contact the fine art team on 01743 450700.

Kim Greig, co-director of Open Arms Kington (OAK) CIC brought a 19th century musket bayonet, discovered by her husband in a brook outside their home, to be valued.

"It was a great experience finding out about the history of my husband’s brook find,” she said. “We had no idea of its age. It was a fantastic day and OAK team loved seeing some amazing home treasures and hearing some super stories.

“We hope to welcome Halls Fine Art back next year as it was clearly popular as we were busy the whole day. Thank you to everyone for coming.”

The social enterprise bought The Oxford Arms, a Grade II Listed former coaching inn, last year and is transforming it into a vibrant community hub and pub.

While the Grade II-listed building is being restored, a rear Courtyard and ancient Barn are being used for pop-up events to unite people of all ages through food, art and music.

The volunteers who run the enterprise need to raise £500,000 and are seeking support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other donors.