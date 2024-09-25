Wolverhampton Grand Theatre: Full line-up announced for panto Beauty and the Beast

It will be curtains up for the festive season panto on November 30.

The full cast has now been unveiled and will be joining the previously announced Giant, from BBC TV's Gladiators series, Tam Ryan and Ian Adams.

Jarneìia Richard-Noel

Jarneìia Richard-Noel from the original touring cast of SIX will play the Fairy, Olivia Mitchell from Waitress will play Belle alongside Tom Lowe who will play Prince-Beast.

Tom Lowe

Tom recently appeared ta the theatre, in Lichfield Street, as King Triton in Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch.

Timothy Lucas

Timothy Lucas from Blood Brothers will play Monsieur le Pratt.

Olivia Mitchell

They will be joined by ensemble cast featuring Sam Cherry, Harry Dutton, Jack Kempson, Jedediah Leafe, Lydia Moynihan, Holly Pearce, Amy Page and Lucy Rice.

Jarneìia Richard Noel trained at London's The Urdang Academy in London. She played Catherine of Aragon in SIX the musical and was nominated for an Olivier award & The stage debut award for her role. Other appearances include Hairspray.

Olivia Mitchell trained at Performance Preparation Academy and previous shows include credits include Bling.

Tom Lowe was previously in pop band North & South which starred in the BAFTA nominated hit BBC TV series No Sweat. He was the youngest actor to star as Marius in the London West End award winning production of Les Miserables.

Gladiators Giant Photo: Alex Styles Photography

Timothy Lucas trained in Musical Theatre at Liverpool Theatre School and has appeared in shows such as Legally Blonde, Cilla the Musical and most recently, Blood Brothers.

Beauty and the Beast will be directed by Andrew Lynford with choreography by Natalie Bennyworth and musical direction by Rob Murray with lighting design by Sam Hilditch and sound design by James Claridge.

In 2023 Tam Ryan in Snow White at the Grand Theatre, in Wolverhampton

Ian Adams

Panto fans are being invited to snap up tickets and journey into an enchanted castle with Princess Beauty who discovers a host of magical characters cursed under an evil spell including a fearsome beast.

The show will run from November 30- January 5 and tickets are on sale via website grandtheatre.co.uk