Big cats UK: Mysterious feline caught on camera roaming through field - could it be a panther in England?

Video footage shows a motorist’s alleged sighting of a ‘panther-like’ big cat in the UK.

Geoff Thompson, 37, had pulled over in a layby on a country lane to take photographs of his beloved classic car, a Renault 10, when he noticed something in the distance.

Geoff says he saw a large feline shape lurking in a field behind the car on April 14 and then found its prints. Geoff, of Worcester, said: “I just went out for a sunny drive - I noticed it as I started photographing my car. I think it was a panther.”