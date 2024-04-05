Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company reported over claim Fresh Ale is misleading

Wolverhampton-based Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company has been accused by the Campaign for Real Ale of misleading consumers.

Fresh Ale involves dispensing kegged beer through a handpump.

CMBC says and pumps used for Fresh Ale will feature a pump clip attachment stating the beer is brewery conditioned for freshness.

CAMRA says handpumps signify a cask-conditioned beer.

It has reported CMBC for potentially breaching consumer protection legislation to both National Trading Standards and Trading Standards Scotland.

CAMRA wants an investigations into whether the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations have been breached.