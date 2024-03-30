Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Norton Fishery on The Broadway, Stourbridge, is usually known for its battered chips, crispy fish and luscious lamb kebab, however, the prestigious chippy has been the talk of the town this Easter with its unique battered Cadbury Creme Egg.

While the deep-fried confectionary may sound fishy to some, chippy manager Jimmy Loucas, who lives in Norton, said they're all the rage up north. So, with an open mind and a strong stomach, we were egged on to try one.

I looked on in disbelief as Jimmy dropped the Creme egg into the fryer – sacrilege! I thought – however as the smell of melted chocolate hit my senses I could feel my mind about to change.

Jimmy Loucas with his Easter special, a battered Creme Egg

Biting into the crisp batter, I was pleasantly surprised by the savoury and then the sudden sweetness of the deep-fried egg, it was shockingly pleasant, even if wildly sickly.

I was pleasantly surprised, the batter complimented the sweet taste of the chocolate and fondue perfectly, lifting the natural flavours of both to new heights. It was almost a perfect combination.

Looking at me devour my battered chocolate, David Brooks, 50, of Norton, said: "It's a bit unusual isn't it? Then again, they do batter Mars Bars up north so it's not that strange.

"I wouldn't try one myself, I don't even like Creme Eggs let alone battered ones, but it's one of those things isn't it, you'll never know until you try it."

The egg was the brainchild of Jimmy and his friends up north who talked him into the idea, he says it was unusual at first, but he soon caught on.

Jimmy said: "The idea actually came from a friend who lives in the north, it was a bit strange at first, but I always say, 'you never know until you try'.

"I think the savoury flavour compliments the sweet taste of the chocolate perfectly. People look at it a little strange but I say give it a go!"

The limited edition battered eggs retail for £1.50 each, with sales ending at the end of Easter or until stocks run out, Jimmy says people are standoffish at first, but soon warm up.

Jimmy continued: "It's not that hard to do, you freeze the eggs to make sure they don't melt completely when deep fried, then bang them in the fryer at 180 degrees for only about 3 or 4 minutes.

"People are a bit standoffish at first, but it's a novelty isn't it? Why not try something different."

Personally, I think the Scottish might be onto something with deep frying chocolate, while it may seem alien to some, it compliments the flavour profile of both the batter and the confectionary perfectly.

I say get them while they last, and if not, there's always a lovely piece of deep-fried fish to fall back on.