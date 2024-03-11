Black Country Brick Show returns after raising record £10k for causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The popular Lego show is returning to Phoenix Collegiate Academy, in Clarke’s Lane, West Bromwich, and in a repeat of of lady year, it will be held over two days on April 6 and 7 from 10am-4pm.

Attractions include a Lego robot wars demonstration, Himley's famous Crooked House public house, Star Wars re-enactors and refreshments.

Proceeds will be split between Birmingham Children's Hospital and the Lego charity Fairy Bricks which donates brick sets to hospitals and hospices.

Co-founder, of The Black Country Brick Show, Paul Clark says: "We've done quite good over the last couple of years. The show has been really well attended and we've had great feedback.

"Last year was our first two-day event and we raised £10,000 from a sold out show.We hope to raise even more this year. The tickets and more information is on our Facebook page.

"It's going to be absolute carnage this year with the new display featuring Lego robot wars. We also have a fairground, a haunted house, a display of The Himley Crooked House pub, and a replica Molineux Stadium. It should be lot's of fun.

"On a personal note this year it's really brought home to us, the difference that events like these make for families with poorly children. Two weeks after volunteering at the last show our daughter Olivia, who is now12, took ill with a liver condition and was admitted to the children's hospital.

"She's thankfully fine now after treatment and with medication. We're very proud of how her and how she's recovered since then, but after experiencing having our own child in hospital we're mindful that some families aren't so lucky. The outcome for them isn't always as good

"She's back at school and doing okay."

Jeff Hawkes from Cannock delighted families at Black Country Brick Show in 2022

Tickets priced at £6 per person or family ticket £20 for two adults and two children must be purchased online, in advance and no-one will be allowed entry without them.

This Saturday the Star Wars theme group UK Garrison will be promoting the show in New Square, in West Bromwich town centre ahead of their appearance at next month's event.

Fir more details and to book tickets visit facebook.com/BlackCountryBrickShow