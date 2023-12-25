Watch as official video clip shows Telford's Callum secure place in The Voice final

From the moment Callum started singing the ITV show's audience reaction was ecstatic and even the experienced judges looked on in awe.

And as the camera panned to look at the audience, proud family members were seen dabbing away a tear or two with some serious lip-quivering taking place.

Callum finished with a flourish to secure his place in the show's final on Saturday. He won a standing ovation from all four judges.

The Telford builder was left speechless when Sir Tom Jones picked him as his finalist on the ITV show.

Sir Tom told his team: "You all stepped up, you did wonderfully well. But going on tonight's performance especially - it's got to be Callum. He nailed that song, there is a real edge to his voice."

Callum was completely lost for words when congratulated by host Emma Willis, simply saying "this isn't real".

But speaking afterwards the 29-year-old said: "I am on top of the world. I feel the best I have ever felt. I am going to the final, what is going on with my life?"