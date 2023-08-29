See a film for only £3 at Cineworld this National Cinema Day

Cineworld

To help welcome National Cinema Day, on Saturday, September 2, Cineworld is offering £3 tickets for all of its films, including its newest format, 4DX.

The day of the film will also see drinks and snacks sold for cheap, with a regular popcorn and soft drink going for £4.

Announcing the National Cinema Day event, Cineworld said: "We have something for everyone this National Cinema Day – See a film for only £3 for National Cinema Day,

"As we know cinema is all about the snacks, so we have a National Cinema Day Special offer. You’ll be able to get regular popcorn and a regular soft drink for just £4* - and you can upgrade to large for just £1 extra.

"Whether you’re a regular cinemagoer, first-time guest, or simply want to re-discover the magic of the big screen - come and share your love of film with friends and family on National Cinema Day."