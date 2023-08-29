Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

See a film for only £3 at Cineworld this National Cinema Day

By Daniel WaltonEntertainmentPublished: Comments

A major cinema chain is offering tickets for only £3 to help celebrate National Cinema Day.

Cineworld
Cineworld

To help welcome National Cinema Day, on Saturday, September 2, Cineworld is offering £3 tickets for all of its films, including its newest format, 4DX.

The day of the film will also see drinks and snacks sold for cheap, with a regular popcorn and soft drink going for £4.

Announcing the National Cinema Day event, Cineworld said: "We have something for everyone this National Cinema Day – See a film for only £3 for National Cinema Day,

"As we know cinema is all about the snacks, so we have a National Cinema Day Special offer. You’ll be able to get regular popcorn and a regular soft drink for just £4* - and you can upgrade to large for just £1 extra.

"Whether you’re a regular cinemagoer, first-time guest, or simply want to re-discover the magic of the big screen - come and share your love of film with friends and family on National Cinema Day."

More information on National Cinema Day, and a full list of showings, can be found on the Cineworld website cineworld.co.uk.

Entertainment
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News