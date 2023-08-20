'I realised we had discovered more Templar graves that no one knew about' – Researcher speaks of his 'nationally important discoveries' at church

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.
"I realised we had discovered more Templar graves. I think I may be breaking new ground". Those were the words of the researcher behind the recent discovery of a set of medieval graves in Staffordshire.
Historian and researcher Edward Spencer Dyas discovered five more graves belonging to members of the Knights Templar in the churchyard of St Mary's Church in Enville.
By James Vukmirovic
Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic
Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.