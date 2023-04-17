Organisers saddle-up for return of kids festival to Shrewsbury

Preparing for Camp Severn Kids Festival is Oli Jones and Damian Piekarski

The Camp Severn kids festival will return to the West Mid Showground at the end of the month for its second year.

This year, the showground has been transform into the wild-West Mid, with western themed shows, shoot-outs, a canyon desert beach, camp fire stories and rodeo games.

Away from the saloon doors and spit-buckets, stunt shows, circus workshops, inflatables, forest school and discos guarantee no little gun-slinger will be left unentertained.

Organisers Emma and Oli Jones were inspired to start the children's festival after a business pitch from their two children, Lari, 7 and Jack, 8.

Emma explained: "They were deadly serious about the whole thing, it was like an episode of Dragons Den!

"We don't do anything unless we get the seal of approval from them, they're really involved."

Last year was such a success, Emma and Oli are already planning the next two years, with a medieval theme and space theme on the cards for the future.

Emma explained: "It has been so fantastic, absolutely brilliant and we can't wait to do it again."

The couple, who had some experience running smaller events, left their jobs in the fire service to explore this new career full time.

Emma said: "It's been such a fantastic journey, don't get me wrong it's risky, but we absolutely love it."

The childrens festival will run from April 28 to May 1, with day tickets and weekend camping tickets available and all activities are included in the entry price.

Camping tickets for the full weekend cost £73 for adults and £78 for children.