Celebs escape from Shrewsbury as they Stand Up To Cancer

The ten famous famou on Celebrity Hunted which started its fifth series in Shrewsbury

The celebrity version of the show sees 10 famous faces go on the run as fugitives for 14 days while trying to evade capture by the Hunters.

The 10 celebs, who were taking part for Stand-Up to Cancer, were split into pairs and told to escape the confines of HMP Shrewsbury as the TV show's police and teams of dreaded Hunters began their pursuit.

Aired on Channel 4 last night at 9pm, the celebrities made their break for it as the show's helicopters circled Shrewsbury town centre.

The show, which was shot in the county town in July last year, featured a host of famous faces, including Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones and friend and TV presenter, the former Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller.

The pair were followed as they hot-footed it down Victoria Street in Shrewsbury Town Centre before making their getaway on a moped and side-car.

The Strictly star and friend then entered Pritchards Garage on the Hereford Road where thanks to owner, the fugitives used a fleet of vans as a diversion before making their escape from Shropshire in what the show's detectives called a "well-executed escape".

Not all celebrities were taking the escape as seriously though.

Comedians and hosts of the Off Menu Podcast, Ed Gamble and James Acaster, decided to lie-low in The Walrus Restaurant on Lower Claremont Bank in Shrewsbury town centre where the pair then ordered lunch.

Acaster told the cameras: "I'm not eating any bog-standard scran when I'm on the run - you can forget it".

Despite the eatery being raided by the show's feared Hunters, the two comics managed gave them the slip after sweet-talking a waitress into taking the pair to Birmingham.

Also on the BAFTA nominated show was life-change experts from ITV's This Morning, Nik and Eva Speakman.

The husband and wife team made their escape from Shrewsbury by taking a tandem along the River Severn to Uffington where the contestant's daughter was waiting to drive them home to Rochdale.

Meanwhile social media and Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and TV Mathematician Bobby Seagull were also hot-footing it out of Shrewsbury, as was broadcaster and Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp, who fled the town in her dad's vintage car to meet boyfriend, and The Devil’s Hour actor, Nikesh Patel.

The episode climaxed with the Hunters moving in on Patel, who was late to the show due to a positive Covid test, as he boarded a train heading towards the Lake District.