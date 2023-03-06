Notification Settings

Amateur dramatics group takes production on the road to celebrate King's coronation

By Richard Williams

A Shropshire amateur dramatic group is taking a self-penned production celebrating the King's forthcoming coronation on tour.

Shropshire Drama Company's (clockwise from front) Michele Rowland-Jones, Tracey Willis, Derek Willis, Vincent Whyte, Neville Street and Sadie Bates

Written by Shropshire Drama Company’s Michele Rowland-Jones, the production, 42 Crowns, is performed by four actors and a musician.

Delivered through a combination of rhyming verse, songs, readings and poetry, the show is a "wry and quirky observation" of the kings and queens during of the 42 various regal houses since 1066, including the Plantagenets, Tudors, Stuarts and Windsors.

Originally performed over two sold-out nights in Shrewsbury last summer as "41 Crowns", Michele Rowland-Jones has re-written the script following Queen Elizabeth’s death last September.

She said: “Last summer’s two performances were a fun way to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee but the script has now been respectfully amended.

"It includes some additional music and poetry and is intended to commemorate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as marking the coronation of King Charles III. With this in mind we decided to take the production on a short tour.

"Although serious in parts, 42 Crowns is essentially an alternative, light-hearted take on the monarchy throughout the ages, which we hope once again will bring smiles to the faces of our audience.”

It will run as a short tour in April to the following venues:

  • Saturday 08 – The Red House, Albrighton

  • Friday 21 – Montford Parish Hall, near Shrewsbury

  • Saturday 22 – Hermon Chapel Arts Centre, Oswestry

  • Saturday 29 – Montgomery Town Hall, Powys

Doors open for each performance at 7.30pm for an 8pm start at each of the venues.

Tickets are £5, available on the door or in advance via: wegottickets.com/42crowns and hermon-arts.org.uk/events/42-crowns for the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre.

