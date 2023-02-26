Beautiful murmuration captured against pastel Shropshire skies

Photo taken by Andrew Fusek Peters, pro wildlife photographer

Professional wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek Peters, from Lydbury North, captured the starling murmuration in Cheswardine, just outside of Market Drayton, last Wednesday.

The incredible sight sees tens of thousands of birds swooping and diving in unison, forming a rolling cascade of movement in the sky.

But what makes Andrew's photographs even more beautiful, is it is set against pink, yellow and lilac colours of the sunset light.

Commenting on the photographs, the 57-year-old said: "This was in Cheswardine and I saw it come up in one of the Shropshire Facebook groups.

"I am a pro wildlife photographer and am always looking for colour and light as a background to starling murmuration and the weather was absolutely perfect."

Previously a children's author, Andrew has recently forged a new career capturing images of wildlife – and released a book earlier this month entitled 'Butterly Safari'.

The book includes 250 pictures of butterflies from across the UK, with the photographer explaining that he had taken around half a million photos over five years to get the shots he wanted for the book.

He has also amassed quite the following on social media, with more than 3,000 followers.