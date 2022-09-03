Musicians invited to enter Battle of the Bands in Shropshire

Battle of the Bands poster. Picture: Ludlow Assembly Rooms

And to tease the note-makers some more the organisers of the all new Ludlow Assembly Rooms Battle of The Bands have offered notes of a monetary variety to tease them into performing.

There will be a £250 prize up for grabs, with the first round of the contest on September 19, and subsequent rounds leading to a thrilling final and prize giving on January 23.

A spokesman for LAR said: "Running from September to January, local bands will go head-to-head for their chance to be crowned the winner of the contest.

"And with a prize of £250 and a gig in LAR’s main auditorium, there really is everything to play for.

Applications are now open for any musicians that are up to the challenge.

Potential contestants should visit https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/bob/ to apply or visit the Ludlow Assembly Rooms Box Office on Market Square to pick up an application form.

For those wishing to support up-and-coming talent, tickets for each round of the contest are just £10, and with doors opening half an hour before the gigs begin, there will be plenty of time to get a drink and prime position by the Oscar’s stage to enjoy the fun.