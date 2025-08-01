Ludlow to mark VJ Day with evening event in historic castle grounds

On August 15, 1945, Japan surrendered to Allied forces marking the end of not only the war in the Pacific but also the end of the Second World War.

To mark the occasion, Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Castle and the Ludlow Chamber of Trade are inviting residents to a special free community event at Ludlow Castle, commemorating Victory in Japan Day with an atmosphere of remembrance, celebration, and togetherness.

Set within the majestic grounds of Ludlow Castle on August 15 from 7pm to 10pm, the event promises an uplifting programme of entertainment and reflection, while embracing the spirit of community.

Mayor Councillor Diane Lyle said: “VJ Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by those whose war experiences took them outside of and beyond Europe. It’s important we honour this history together - through music, community, and shared gratitude. I warmly invite everyone to join us in Ludlow Castle for a moving and memorable evening.”

On an evening of live music and performances, guests will enjoy a memorable lineup featuring the soulful harmonies of Paul Berick and Mimi Hart, a stirring performance by the Ludlow Town Band and a special moment of remembrance led by bugler Mansel Leake. There will also be an appearance by the Ludlow Town Crier and a speech from the Mayor of Ludlow, followed by the lighting of the beacon.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic or own refreshments however some of Ludlow’s favourite local vendors will be on hand to tempt visitors' tastebuds with food and refreshments. Mr T’s Pies will be bringing comforting classics, complementing the loaded roast potato delights of Potato Potato. Artisan slices will be available from The Wedding Pizza Co at the event, a great accompaniment to a refreshing drink served by Tipsy Tom.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or seats to relax and enjoy the summer evening event with friends and family. Anne’s Art Club will be running children’s crafting sessions, making it an enjoyable evening for the whole family.

This event is free of charge and open to all Ludlow residents.