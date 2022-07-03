Notification Settings

Music star Tom Grennan spotted at Exotic Zoo in Telford

Musician Tom Grennan paid a visit to a popular wildlife park in Shropshire on the day of his performance at Telford Town Park.

Tom Grennan makes a visit to Exotic Zoo, Telford

The Singer-Songwriter from Bedford, rose to fame in 2016 after he appeared as a guest vocalist for Chase and Status' track All Goes Wrong.

Now he has two studio albums to his name and has received two Brit Award nominations, including British Song of the Year for 'Little Bit of Love.'

Before performing to a large crowd of fans at Telford QEII Arena last night, he spent the day meeting some of the animals at Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park, Dawley in Telford.

Tom met the team at the zoo who were happy to give him a tour around the wildlife park meeting, feeding and learning about the lemurs – Julian and Juliet the zoo's Ringtail lemurs from Madagascar.

Scott Adams from Exotic Zoo said: "We had a really fun afternoon and he's a really nice guy.

"He put everyone on the guest list for the show at Telford Town Park and it was a nice end to the day."

Tom stopped to take pictures with fans and did a large Instagram story for the Exotic Zoo which highlighted the work they do and the experiences they have on offer.

In one of his videos he can be seen interacting with the lemurs and holding a baby goat saying "if this doesn't melt your heart I don't know what is."

For a small but award-winning zoo, visits from stars such as Tom Grennan help support tourism in the local area.

Scott joked that he is now waiting for Bryan Adams to pay them a visit today before his performance this evening.

