Artist set to take his audience on a tour of the Mayan Heartlands

Ben Waddams

Ben Waddams will be talking on the subject of Dragons and Demons: a Journey through the Mayan Heartlands when he speaks to Shropshire Humanists on Wednesday April 27 at 7.30pm.

Simon Nightingale, who chairs Shropshire Humanists, said: "Ben is a brilliant speaker with wonderful photographs and artwork."

Mr Waddams will take his audience from the North Yucutan Peninsula, down into the rainforests of Mexico and Belize, then West into Guatemala and beyond to uncover some of the history of the great Mayan civilisation.

The talk will be at Bagley Sports and Social Club, at Greenfield Gardens, Shrewsbury, SY1 2RP

No ticket is required, there is free parking and wheelchair access.

People with covid through symptoms, a positive test, or who has been in close contact with someone with covid, are asked not to attend and people are welcome to wear masks if they wish.

Any queries, please email Simon Nightingale at dr.simon.nightingale@gmail.com