Suki Silvertongue

The Stiperstones Inn at the village near Shrewsbury will be hosting the "lusciously lyrical and sublimely subversive" Suki Silvertongue from 8pm this Sunday (January 30).

It has all been arranged by Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks who promote professional arts and film events in partnership with local people, bringing high quality and affordable entertainment within easy travelling distance of every person in Shropshire, Herefordshire and surrounding areas.

Suki Silvertongue straddles the worlds of poetry and storytelling, serving up deliciously decadent versions of classic tales as you’ve never heard them before.

More information at www.sukisilvertongue.co.uk