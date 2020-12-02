Digital release for film shot on Shropshire border

Harry Davies and Adam Howes

Eve Entertainment has released The End of All Things, set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Directed by Llangollen-based Andrew Gale, it follows a group of survivors 20 years after a nuclear event decimated the world's population, as they are forced to choose between blind hope and survival.

Filmed over 3 months the drama has been praised for its stunning cinematography, strong performances and its power to generate important discussions about hope, belief and the human condition.

Adam Howes, one of the producers and actors in the film, who lives in Oswestry, said that one of the initial ideas the filmmakers discussed before starting the project revolved around how society, seems increasingly unable to disseminate truth from fiction.

“Even in the modern world, it is easy to believe fabricated conspiracy theories spread online, so what if we knew nothing of history or science, where would our beliefs lie then?”

The decision to release the movie digitally came after the cancellation of its planned theatrical release due to the ongoing pandemic. However, while Covid- 19 has forced the company to rethink its release strategy, the pandemic has also helped highlight some of the core themes of the film, reframing them in a whole new light.

“When we first embarked on this journey, we had no idea that we would be launching the film into a world that so eerily reflected the one we were presenting on screen. So, while coronavirus has taken away our opportunity to present The End of All Things on the big screen as planned, it has offered us a chance to release the film at a time when it can more effectively challenge how we, both as individuals and

as a society, might respond to the events that occur.

“In real life, as in the movie, some of us would remain cynical and practical, while others would turn to superstition and ritualisation, truly believing there is more to reality than we see, despite all evidence to the contrary. The rest would be torn between these two opposing schools of thought, and it would be down to those in the middle to decide what happens to the society we have built.”

The film, which is available to rent and buy on Amazon now, has also been chosen as part of the official selection for the 2020 London International Motion Picture Awards.