Pub marks anniversary with return of quiz

A pub landlord is celebrating his 25th anniversary as the man in charge by relaunching his monthly quiz.

John Ellis took over the Crown Inn in Oakengates with his wife Tanja 25 years ago this week, relaunching the Market Street pub as a specialist real-ale venue.

They will mark the occasion by hosting their first monthly pub quiz since the lockdown tomorrow evening.

The couple had originally planned to mark Tuesday's anniversary with a week of live music, comedy and specially brewed beers.

John said while the coronavirus outbreak put paid to those plans, the couple would still be marking the occasion by relaunching the quiz on the last Sunday of each month.

He said: "The Crown Inn has gone above and beyond the Government's requirements to make customers feel safe to return and these measures include further precautions taken for the quiz."

Customers will need to book a table, either in person or by telephoning 07901 513085, and will be required to bring their own paper and pens along.

"They will be marking their own answers, we will have to trust them to be honest, because we don't want people passing papers around," he said. "There will be more breaks between rounds than normal, to avoid too many people trying to get a drink at the same time."

Guest quizmaster is Adrian Baker, who was due to have presented March's quiz before it was cancelled by the lock-down.