Birmingham's Flatpack Festival launches online event

After cancelling it's 14th annual event set to take place this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival has launched its BAFTA-qualifying short film competition online.

Flatpack 2020: The Home Entertainment Edition began on Friday, May 1, and will continue daily until Sunday, May 17.

Family audiences will be well served with two special Colour Box programmes and a range of activities to try out at home, while PechaKucha Birmingham and Overlap Animation Social will both present their first virtual events. Kicking off on Friday 1 May, a new programme will launch every day for the following fortnight - all of it free to enjoy.

“It felt really important to make a positive gesture at such an uncertain time,” said Flatpack director Ian Francis.

“And the filmmakers and artists we work with have been incredibly supportive about launching their work online rather than through physical screenings.”

A number of exclusives and premieres can be found in the main competition programme, such as The Human Factor, The Other Side, Between Worlds and more.

The hugely talented filmmakers featured, whether emerging or established, explore our human condition, helping us to find meaning in chaos and beauty in the mundane.

Many contributors will be sharing interviews and special insights into the making of their work, and having cancelled their trips to Birmingham the festival’s committed jury members will now be judging the work from their laptops at home.

Seven prizes in total are up for grabs, and audiences can also have their say by casting a vote in the audience awards for both the grownup and Colour Box programmes.

