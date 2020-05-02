Locked down but you can still join in the Race for Life at home

Unfortunately, the global coronavirus pandemic has forced Cancer Research UK to postpone many of its popular events this year including those in the Midlands.

But, undeterred by the national lockdown, fundraisers are challenging themselves to complete a Race for Life at home instead to raise money for the charity.

Among them is breast cancer survivor Rachael Jordan, from Stafford, who helped to found the Stoke and Staffordshire Terrible Titties & Other Bitties cancer support group.

Sadly, the ongoing importance of funding cancer research was forcefully brought home to her in recent weeks after her best friend and Terrible Titties co-founder, Natasha Moore, passed away due to secondary breast cancer.

“Natasha was only 46, and it was particularly upsetting that so many of the group were unable to attend Natasha’s funeral because of the coronavirus social distancing rules. She was an amazing mum, friend and colleague who will be very much missed by us all,” says Rachael, 50.

Rachael and Natasha, who worked together at an interior landscaping company Funky Yukka in Stafford, set up the Terrible Titties & Other Bitties in 2018 as a support group for women going through all types of cancer.

The group became a registered charity in October 2019 and has held regular social and fundraising events.

Over the past three years Rachael and Natasha, who also lived in Stafford, alongside other members of the group, have taken part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events in Stoke on Trent to raise funds for vital research into the disease.

But this year’s Stoke Race for Life scheduled for June 2 at Trentham Gardens is one of many events which organisers Cancer Research UK have postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Challenge

But as the nation continues on lockdown, women and men are already vowing to carry on and complete a Race for Life at Home challenge at home, in their garden or their nearest green space.

Rachael was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016 at the age of 47 and was successfully treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She has set herself the challenge of hula-hooping every day for a full 15 minutes at home in honour of her friend.

Rachael said: “Natasha and I met during treatment for cancer and sharing the experience brought us even closer. I will miss her hugely and consider myself lucky to have counted her a friend. It was a great privilege to be able to give a speech at her funeral and represent other members of the group who couldn’t be there.

“We really want Natasha’s legacy to live on so it seems really fitting to dedicate my Race for Life at home challenge to her. When I’m hula-hooping for 15 minutes I will think of Natasha and it will keep me going.

“Hopefully there will be a new date for the Stoke event later this year, but in the meantime we can all do something positive to keep Race for Life in mind and stay fit while we’re confined to our homes.”

22 April 2020

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman for the West Midlands, said: “At a time when it feels like everything is at a standstill, there is one thing that hasn’t stopped, cancer.

“Our priority as a charity is ensuring that people affected by cancer are getting the support they need right now.

“But we are already getting people asking about doing Race for Life at Home because they don’t want to see the charity lose out on vital funding. It’s truly humbling to see the response.

“So from their homes, we’d love for supporters to join us and Race for Life at Home in these challenging times. From a run or 5K walk around the garden to limbo in the living room, there is no wrong way to Race for Life at Home. With no entry fee, people might choose to twerk, limbo, star jump, squat, skip, dance, or come up with their own novel way of taking part and share it with friends.

“The message is very much that ‘while we might be apart, we’re doing this together’. There is no wrong way to get involved and join our community.

“Those lucky enough to have a garden may choose to make use of it but whatever people decide to do, we are immensely grateful for the support, now more than ever.

“If the idea takes off, we could be looking at hundreds of people stepping forward to Race for Life at Home and perhaps collecting sponsorship to do so.”

People can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for ideas on how they can create their own Race for Life at Home challenge. The Cancer Research UK Race for Life Facebook page will help people feel energised with weekly live workout sessions.

Organisers are also inviting participants to join the Race for Life at Home community by sharing photos and videos on social media using the hashtag #RaceForLifeAtHome.

Generosity

Every hour four people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands – but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Thanks to the generosity of people across the West Midlands, Race for Life participants last year, including men who were allowed to take place for the first time, raised over £1.5 million for vital research to develop gentler and more effective treatments for cancer – a disease that will affect one-in-two people in the UK at some stage in their lives.

Many of the scientists and researchers funded by Cancer Research UK are currently being redeployed to help in the fight against Covid-19, including assisting with testing. By helping to beat coronavirus, the charity can lessen the impact it is having on the care of cancer patients.

Jane said: “Cancer is still happening right now and we want to do everything we can to help give people more tomorrows with their loved ones.

“At a time when we’re having to keep apart from each other, there is still a way to unite. We’re urging everyone who has supported Race for Life in the past to please continue supporting us. Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some time.

“Race for Life is a hugely moving experience as people remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

“We encourage those choosing to Race for Life at home to participate in whatever way they like and there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website. We appreciate that the current situation has resulted in financial uncertainty for many people, so people should only contribute sponsor money if they feel able to.”

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies entirely on the public’s generous support. The charity was able to spend over £11 million last year in the West Midlands region on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

New dates:

New dates have been set for Race for Life events that were due to take place between May and July and participants who had already signed up to the event prior to postponement can choose to automatically transfer their entry fee.

The 5k and 10k events at Walsall Arboretum, originally scheduled for May 17, will now take place on September 6. The Telford 5k and 10k races, due to be held on June 7, have been rearranged for October 4, while the Wolverhampton 5k event has been moved from June 14 to October 11.

The Shrewsbury 5K, originally scheduled for June 21, is now taking place on October 18 and the Weston Park Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events, originally set for June 27, are now lined up for October 24.

The Race for Life 5K at Himley Hall, Dudley, planned for July 5, has been rescheduled for August 23.

* To find out more information visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770. Join in and share your challenge with #RaceForLifeAtHome