Peaky Blinders enjoys double win at National TV Awards

The Birmingham-based drama picked up two awards - best drama and best drama performance for Cillian Murphy, who portrays Thomas Shelby in the hit TV series.

The show, with scenes filmed at Dudley's Black Country Museum, beat out competition from the likes of Line Of Duty, Call The Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty for the coveted best drama gong.

Forty-three-year-old Murphy went up against Idris Elba, Jodie Comer, Suranne Jones and Michael Stevenson for best drama performance at the awards ceremony, hosted at The O2 London and broadcast live on ITV.

Following his win, the star took to Twitter to thank fans of the show for voting for him.

"I'm very, very touched and very honoured and humbled to receive this award," he said.

Earlier tonight, Cillian Murphy received the Best Drama Performance award at the #NTAs - and now he's got a message for you. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/EX9JzVwhbh — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 28, 2020

"Particularly because it's voted for by you guys. It confirms to me that Peaky Blinders fans are the best in the world."

Earlier this week, it was revealed that pre-production for the sixth series of the show had begun.

In a picture posted to social media, a production script showed the title of the first episode of the upcoming series, titled 'Black Day'.

The countdown begins. Pre-production of #PeakyBlinders Series 6 has begun.

📸 Anthony Byrne pic.twitter.com/HGEk6FqWO9 — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 27, 2020

The fifth series of Peaky Blinders, which aired last year, attracted a record audience of 6.2 million, and has seen gang boss Tommy Shelby, played by Murphy, achieve the respectability he has long craved, as a wealthy businessman and Labour MP, but he still struggles to shake off his rough-diamond reputation.

Series six will be the penultimate series of the show, as creator Steven Knight confirmed that series seven will be 'the end of Peaky Blinders as we know it'.