Tickets go on sale for Telford Community Musical Project's - Children of Eden

The Stephen Schwartz musical based on the story of the first man and woman and the reason for rainbows is being brought to life in a new production next month.

Rehearsals are in full flow for the performances which will be on January 31 at All Saints Church, in Church Street, Wellington, and Holy Trinity, in Old Vicarage Road, Dawley, on February 1.

Both shows will start at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale via the new website childrenofedentelford.com which is now up and running. The cost will be adults £10 and children £7 plus booking fees. Proceeds will be donated to charity via the Mayor of Wellington’s fund.

There is also an appeal for trained dancers who are able to take part and who are available this Saturday(28) from 2pm to 6pm for rehearsals to contact the project director via email on sue@scf.org

Project director Sue Pointon says: "The box office is open online and tickets are selling. The Wrekin and Telford Singers and The Darby Singers have been busy with Christmas for a few weeks but are looking forward to meeting up with the core cast on December 28 to enjoy singing the music of Stephen Schwartz together for an afternoon rehearsal.

"On that afternoon we shall also welcome our team of dancers.

"Meanwhile the core team continue to learn lines, create costumes and props and look forward to a final month of preparations. This promises to be a lively, thought provoking evening of entertainment for all ages with an amazing cast of talented adult musical theatre performers.

"Book your tickets."

The script is based on the Bible stories of Adam and Eve and their sons Cain and Abel, plus Noah and the great flood as told in the Book of Genesis.