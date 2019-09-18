Johnny Lloyd to play Stafford and Birmingham

As part of an extensive UK tour this autumn and winter in support of his acclaimed debut solo album Next Episode Starts In 15 Seconds, out now on Xtra Mile Recordings, he will appear at the town's Redrum on Crabbery Street on September 26.

The tour will also see the former Tribes musician appear at Birmingham's Cuban Embassy in Moseley on November 6, and The Sugarmill on Stoke on Trent on November 7.

With a number of seismic changes occurring in his life these past few years, Lloyd’s debut solo album sees the singer-songwriter start afresh with a cathartic record that reads like an open-diary of personal vignettes.

Melancholic, pared-back and moving, the new album is a bold departure from his roots as frontman of Tribes. Recorded in a 10ft-square bunker in north London in late 2018 with producer Nathan Coen, it was further mastered at the famous Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright. Each song that appears on the album was recorded in three takes or less, with the results a raw, pure and endearing listen through and through.

Special guest appearances on the record include Frank Turner, Hugo White of The Maccabees and Adam Prendergast of Harry Styles’ band.

Tickets for any of the shows are available here.