Heidi Talbot and Adam Holmes play Shrewsbury

Between them they have been nominated for multiple BBC Folk Awards, SAY awards, Irish music awards and played for First Ministers and US Presidents. Their UK tour comes as they release their debut duo album ‘Face The Fall’ in early October.

Produced by Arcade and Cameron Malcolm, with additional production by Louis Abbott (Admiral Fallow), it features ten tracks, nine of the ten written by Adam and Heidi and a song written by folk noir singer songwriter Rachel Sermanni.

Adam said: “We wanted to try and create a sound that felt different to anything we have previously worked on. We decided to do as much of it as we could at home to buy ourselves more time. It ended up being a few months of finding sounds at mines on the MacBook and chipping away at the overall bones of it.

“Then we got our friend Cameron to set up Heidi’s garage as a studio and spent a few weeks there having various people come in and play. It was the only way we could have created this record. Some of the sessions were really tough and long. Everyone involved felt ambitious to see how far we could push it.”

Tickets are available online from hiveonline.cloudvenue.co.uk/arcadefeaturingheiditalbotadamholmes