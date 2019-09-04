From The Style Council come to Birmingham

They are an impressive seven-piece band featuring former The Style Council guitar player Anthony Harty. Much like From The Jam do with The Jam's hits, they play the songs made famous by The Style Council and bring back the full flavour and arrangements.

Grammy award winner Harty was the original bass player and occasional guitarist in The Style Council, joining at the age of 16 in 1983. The Style Council were formed that year by Paul Weller - who had also been in The Jam.

With a career spanning 35 years, Harty has played with more than 100 bands and artists, but it’s The Style Council that remains a firm favourite, having scored seven Top 10 hits.

From The Style Council play all those timeless songs including Shout To The Top, Speak Like A Child, You’re The Best Thing, Walls Come Tumbling Down!, My Ever Changing Moods and Long Hot Summer, plus well-known album tracks and B-sides.

Alongside Harty are Tony Wilsonham on bass, Tony Robinson on the trumpet, Billy Davidson on sax, keyboards from Mike Roberts, drummer Neil Bullock and Caroline Byrne Clarke with backing vocals.

From The Style Council will be at Jools Holland's The Jam House on October 10 with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets, costing £8, are available from the box office on 0121 200 3030 or from the venue's website.