Walsall's Dinky back with new album

The album was produced by Andy Taylor (Editors/The Twang) and recorded at Park Studios in Birmingham.

Dinky will be performing a special free entry launch gig for the album at The Diskery record shop in Birmingham on June 22 from 2pm.

The band have just released the music video for the song Tonight, the first single from the album.

The concept for the video was to create a colourful landscape to play in as vocalist Gavin Medza explains: “We filled an empty room with 1000 balloons and had friends fire confetti cannons at us whilst we performed the track. It was the most fun we’ve had on a shoot and felt like we were kids for the day”.

For more information on the band on the new album visit www.dinkymusic.co.uk