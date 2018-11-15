Big Shropshire welcome for BBC rickshaw cyclists

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge sees The One Show’s Matt Baker lead a team of six teenagers 423 miles from Calais to Manchester, riding through Shropshire towns on their way.

The group set off from Malvern in Worcestershire yesterday morning(Wednesday), stopping off at The Larch Barn in Cleobury Mortimer for lunch, before pedalling their way past Bridgnorth, through Broseley and finally making their way up Ironbridge High Street and staying the night at Blists Hill Victorian Town, in Madeley.

Crowds of Shropshire people parked their cars in laybys, gathered down country roads and displayed bunting and banners to cheer the riders on on their 49.5 mile journey through Shropshire yesterday.

The BBC fundraisers were welcomed into Ironbridge last night, where a live TV broadcast was filmed for The One Show.

The team has now set off on the second to last day of the challenge, which will see them ride through Horsehay, Lawley Village and Wellington, past Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and through Shawbury, before leaving Shropshire through Ellesmere.

Staying at Chester Zoo tonight, the group will finish their journey in Manchester tomorrow. After battling the steep terrain on his first day through Shropshire, Matt Baker said: “It was amazing cycling through the Shropshire Hills today.

“Myself and Team Rickshaw would like to extend a huge thanks to the people of Shropshire for coming out and cheering us on.

“This challenge runs on generosity and it really does make all the difference and spurs us on to keep pedalling.”

Now in its eighth year and picking up a vast following, a new rickshaw has been built for the 2018 ride by a team of engineers at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. Experts at McLaren Racing and McLaren Applied Technologies created the updated rickshaw from scratch.

A new design saw McLaren implement a new drivetrain to improve its reliability, as well as new braking mounts.

Additionally an inter-changeable seat post has been installed which can be easily changed along the route to suit whoever is riding the rickshaw.

The three-wheeled bike is now more accessible to the young people taking on the eight day challenge. The six riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects, are taking turn on the rickshaw, while The One Show host rides alongside them the whole way.

Inspirational youngsters ranging from 16-years old to 19, from London, Plymouth, Derry, South Wales, Southampton and Leicester have been chosen to complete this year’s challenge.

One of the riders, Phoebe, 19, from Leicester, developed a stammer at eight years old, which continued to worsen until speech became almost impossible for her, before she was supported by Action for Stammering Children.

On her ride through Shropshire, she said: “Some of these hills are a bit high, to say the least.

“I’ve had a lot of continuous up and down sections which has been hard but I’m looking forward to staying at Blists Hill and continuing the ride.

“We’re all knackered but it’s for charity so it’s definitely something worth being knackered for, and Shropshire has definitely been a tiring part.” Since 2011, the challenge has helped raise more than £21 million for BBC Children in Need.

To support the Rickshaw Challenge, you can donate £5, £10 or £20 by text. To donate £5 text the word TEAM to 70405. To donate £10 text TEAM to 70410. To donate £20 text the word TEAM to 70420.