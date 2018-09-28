RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards to perform in Birmingham

The tour comes after the announcement of her upcoming Netflix show Dancing Queen, which follows the star, created by 38-year-old choreographer Justin Johnson, teaching at his dancing academy Beyond Belief.

The star first rose to fame in 2013 when she appeared on season five of popular reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race alongside the likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, and Coco Montrese.

"Dancing Queen" Alyssa Edward's New Netflix Series (Official Trailer)

Prior to this, Alyssa had starred in 2008 documentary Pageant, as well as in an episode of My Life as Liz.

Since her appearance on Drag Race, she went on to star in spin-off show All Stars 2, as well as host her own web series Alyssa's Secret produced by World of Wonder.

Earlier this year, Alyssa brought her one-woman show The Secret is Out to Birmingham's Glee Club based on her popular web show.

Alyssa Edwards come to Birmingham's Nightingale Club on December 7.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.