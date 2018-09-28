Menu

Advertising

RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards to perform in Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Entertainment | Published: | Last Updated:

RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards is coming back, back, back to Birmingham as part of her new headline tour.

Alyssa Edwards

The tour comes after the announcement of her upcoming Netflix show Dancing Queen, which follows the star, created by 38-year-old choreographer Justin Johnson, teaching at his dancing academy Beyond Belief.

The star first rose to fame in 2013 when she appeared on season five of popular reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race alongside the likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, and Coco Montrese.

"Dancing Queen" Alyssa Edward's New Netflix Series (Official Trailer)

Prior to this, Alyssa had starred in 2008 documentary Pageant, as well as in an episode of My Life as Liz.

Since her appearance on Drag Race, she went on to star in spin-off show All Stars 2, as well as host her own web series Alyssa's Secret produced by World of Wonder.

Earlier this year, Alyssa brought her one-woman show The Secret is Out to Birmingham's Glee Club based on her popular web show.

Read more: Alyssa Edwards, Glee Club, Birmingham - review

Alyssa Edwards come to Birmingham's Nightingale Club on December 7.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News