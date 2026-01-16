Withnell was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court

Paul David Withnell made the girl pregnant at the age of about 13, arranged a pregnancy test at a ‘back-street establishment’ and was upset when she miscarried on a school bus on her way home.

The 74 year-old had not shown ‘one shred of remorse’, Judge Eugene Egan said as he sentenced him at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Withnell of New Radnor had denied 22 historic sex offences including six charges of gross indecency with a girl under 14 between October 8 1981 and October 7 1989, 12 counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between October 8 1981 and October 7 1989.

He also denied four counts of raping a female under 16 between October 8 1987 and October 7 1990. The incidents happened in various places including Mid Wales

He was convicted of all charges after an eight day trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in November last year. At the time of the offending he was aged from 30 to 39.

He pleaded guilty to making 132 category C indecent photographs of a child between October 8 1987 and October 7 1990 at various locations in the UK and possessing 132 category C indecent photographs of a child on July 2 2022, in January 2025.

Before sentencing, the victim told the court that her childhood and reporting what happened has had a devastating impact on her, causing her trauma, flashbacks and memories that will never leave her.

She said she is absent in conversations about her childhood, all the usual intimacies such as her first kiss and holding hands were robbed from her and her innocence was ruined all too young.

She said: “No matter how resilient I have learnt to be as an adult, I will never escape the shame of my past. I feel as if I’ve been left with a permanent dirty stain that is always there, and no matter how I live my life now and try to forget my past, that stain remains - and will inevitably remain throughout my future.”

She finds it impossible to make decisions as an adult, has difficulty expressing her thoughts and ends up being passive in many aspects of life.

Her sleep is disturbed, she has flashbacks, has lost lots of weight and had to work hard to stay healthy in the run up to the trial.

She said she has had mixed emotions since Withnell was found guilty at trial including relief that she was listened to and sadness at what it has cost her.

Prosecuting Mr Nigel Fryer said there were numerous elements in the offending including an abuse of trust, a big difference in age, grooming behaviour, the number of offences and a significant time period over which they occurred.

Mitigating, Mr Hywel Davies said Withnell was of previous good character, a pre-sentence report and references were handed in and he was now in poor health.

He said it was the first time Withnell had received a custodial sentence and it was questionable if he would ever by eligible for release.

Judge Egan said Withnell had groomed the girl over a period of time, sexually offended against her and took her virginity. He said Withnell had made her pregnant, she miscarried and his behaviour had become emboldened over the years – until the victim felt compelled to speak out.

He said Withnell had taken a large number of photographs of the girl in the nude in ‘crude amateur modelling poses’ and had a ‘totally warped way of thinking’.

“You caused her unspeakable hardship, misery and upset and decades of emotional pain,” Judge Egan said.

He said Withnell’s grooming began as a game and progressed and morphed into acts of indecent assault and multiple incidents of rape.

He said Withnell had retained the nude pictures of the girl for decades and he held an interest in the young female form.

The extent of Withnell’s sexual interest in young girls was further revealed through his collection of naked photographs and personal drawings of young girls.

When asked about the nude images, the defendant told police “I think children, girls, between the ages of 13 and 16/17 are at their most beautiful. Or I did think that. That’s why I wanted to capture that in my drawings.”

Judge Egan said Withnell had invented names for each of them and made the girl believe that they were in a girlfriend/boyfriend relationship, buying her presents, a short skirt and making her chose the underwear he should wear.

The judge said; ““I think about that fourteen-year-old girl as she was undergoing the miscarriage… and I ask myself how frightened, isolated, and scared that young teenager must have felt at having to undergo and endure that experience.

"It is almost impossible to articulate in adequate English how utterly appalling that experience must have been for her.”

“The abuse ended when she got a boyfriend. Not one single shred of remorse has been shown by you.

“Her fortitude is to be commended. She has managed to make something of her life with a professional career and a family.”

Sentencing him to 21 years in prison in total, Judge Egan said Withnell will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely, will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely and would be de-barred from working with children. Some items will also be forfeited and destroyed.

Detective Inspector Christine Beaton said: “I want to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward to report these horrendous crimes.

“I understand that reporting crimes of this nature, particularly many years after they happened, can be especially daunting.

“The dignity and strength shown throughout the course of the investigation is testament to her resilience, bravery and determination to secure justice.

“Thanks to her support, and the diligent work of the investigation team, Withnell has finally been held to account for his vile actions.

“As Withnell faces his time in prison, I hope the victim in this case can take some solace in today’s outcome as she begins to move forward with her life.

“I hope this case reassures others that we will always take reports of sexual abuse incredibly seriously, no matter how recent or non-recent they may be.

“If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, please come forward. We are compassionate, capable, and committed to supporting you every step of the way.”