Local Housebuilder receives five-star rating from customers again

To achieve a five-star rating, over 90% of respondents must be happy to recommend their housebuilder to friends and family.

Over 5,000 Persimmon customers took part in the independent survey, which aims to show prospective homebuyers the customer satisfaction levels of housebuilders across the UK.

Welcoming the retention of the housebuilder’s five-star status, Persimmon Homes Regional Chairman, Stephen Cleveley said: “We’re proud the improvements we’ve made in build quality and customer service are being reflected in how customers feel about their new home and homebuying journey.

“Over the last four years, we have seen both our customer satisfaction survey and Trustpilot scores improve but we’re determined to continue going above and beyond for customers buying their new home.”