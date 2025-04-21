Ludlow-based riding group seeking volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As a group Ludlow and District Riding for the Disabled have been in action in the Ludlow area since 1973. Now based at Country Treks, near Cleobury Mortimer, we are very worried that due to lack of volunteer helpers we may, after such a long time, have to wind up our charity.

Our riders benefit hugely and in many ways from their regular sessions and also turning away prospective riders because we are unable to help them is very difficult, but with more people on the ground we would be in a much better position to accommodate them.

Experience with horses and ponies is not essential, just being comfortable around them and happy to work with others is all you need.

If you are interested and would like to visit us to see what we do, then contact Maggie Anderson at janderson117@btinternet.com, phone 01584 810099 or 07464 075860.