Local family races against time to save beloved Lab with rare bone condition

Charlie, described by his owner as "the most beautiful, gentle and devoted dog anyone could ever wish for," has been suffering since he was just six months old, when he began experiencing episodes of excruciating pain.

Initially diagnosed with spondylitis, a condition where the nerves in his spine were being compressed, Charlie's owners have explored numerous treatment options including heavy medication, lambrella injections, and acupuncture.

Red Fox Labrador, Charlie

However, after these treatments stopped providing relief, further MRI and CT scans revealed a devastating diagnosis: Charlie has what specialists have called a "one in a million million million" rare case of bone infection that is actively eating away his spine.

"I cried and sobbed and couldn't sleep thinking about my poor boy," says Charlie's owner, who views him as a member of the family. "He's only two and hasn't had a normal dog's life up to now."

The family now faces their last hope - a complex surgical procedure that will strengthen Charlie's back, reconnect affected nerves, and introduce specialised antibiotic beads directly into his bones to fight the infection. Requiring custom-made plates and pins specifically designed for Charlie's anatomy, this surgery is anything but simple or affordable.

With their pet insurance exhausted from all the extensive efforts to treat Charlie's condition over the past 18 months, they are now turning to the animal-loving community for help to raise £10,000 for his life-changing operation. Their fundraiser has already gathered £1,750 in donations, offering a promising start but leaving a significant amount still needed before surgery can proceed.

"I can't give up on him like many would. He's my precious boy and I can't imagine my life without him," Charlie's owner explains.

The surgery is expected to take place in approximately 6-8 weeks, once Charlie's custom surgical implants are manufactured, giving the family a narrow window to secure the necessary funds.

For those who understand just how much our animals mean to us, donations to support Charlie, can be made through the family's GoFundMe page - https://gofund.me/873141a2

"He deserves the best treatment we can give him," says Charlie's owner. " Every pound donated brings us closer to our goal, and even sharing our story online can make an enormous difference. Whether you can give a little or a lot, or simply help spread the word, you'll be part of giving Charlie the chance he deserves.”