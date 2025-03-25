If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Key workers stick with homebuilder they know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steve (34) and Cheryl (38) Fleetwood, from the Black Country and Carmarthen in Wales respectively, moved into the Clockmakers development, having progressed on the property ladder with David Wilson Homes to acquire their forever home, a three bedroom Hadley.

Steve is a compliance manager for a children’s residential care company, and Cheryl is a SENCo and teacher, working at a specialist school for vulnerable girls aged 11-18. They have a dog called Tilly (5) who accompanies them both to work, bringing calm, comfort and joy to all the children they work with.

Discussing the couple's move, Steve said: “This is our second home together. We bought our first home in 2018 but decided we wanted to move closer to work and family.

Steve and Cheryl walking Tilly along a street scene at Clockmakers

“As we are both key workers, we were fortunate to be able to use the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme. We used this discount to upgrade some of the extras in our home, such as flooring and the kitchen.

Steve and Cheryl Fleetwood with Tilly in the living room of their new home in Whitchurch

“It enabled us to put down a bigger deposit and reduce our mortgage costs which is always helpful.”

Steve and Cheryl outside of their new home at Clockmakers in Whitchurch

Moving from David Wilson Homes’ Eastfield development in Lawley, the couple has chosen to move to the housebuilder’s new community in Whitchurch due to their confidence in the quality and the great customer care that comes with the move.

The homebuilder’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution enables eligible customers to receive a £1,000 contribution for every £20,000 spent on a new home. Those eligible include the NHS, education sector, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, environmental services, National Highways, probation services, local authorities, prison services, RNLI and foster carers.Cheryl said: “We moved to be closer to work and family, but also wanted to upsize and have a bigger outdoor space for us to enjoy.

“When we saw that David Wilson Homes was building in this area we were excited. We know the area and think it gives a good balance of quiet suburbs surrounded by countryside views, but with the handy amenities of a small town on our doorstep.”

Cheryl and Steve give beaming reviews to the entire team at Clockmakers including Sales Adviser Sian, Assistant Site Manager Chris, and Kirk Raine, David Wilson Homes’ multi-award-winning site manager.

Steve continued: “We can’t be more complimentary of the team. Sian was friendly and helpful throughout the process. Kirk and Chris were great during our home demonstration and the aftercare service they provided is great.

“Our first home was a brand-new property with David Wilson Homes. We were pleased with the quality of our home and enjoyed the ease of moving into a home where everything was already done for us.”

The Clockmakers development is based on Tilstock Road in Whitchurch. The town has all the amenities that residents could need, and it’s close enough to larger towns and cities for days out.

Cheryl continued: “A new leisure centre and swimming pool is being built in the town and the high street has several independent shops and restaurants. It is a friendly town which provides lots of community activities and events to do.

“We know that there are plans for a new school and football pitches, which will be great for the local community.”

The couple are overjoyed to have their own comfortable space where they can relax and enjoy their own space, though they aren’t ready to stop just yet.

Steve said: “Whilst it may take a while to have it decorated how we like it, it’s exciting to make plans for our home and our future. We like that it’s quiet and peaceful, having a comfortable space to relax after a busy day at work is something we value.

“We’ve noticed our new home is also much more energy efficient. It’s warm and our energy bills have been lower than we expected so far which is great.”