Bid writing firm DellaPip calls for fair payments after winning Government-backed award

DellaPip was one of just 10 businesses in the West Midlands to receive a Fair Payment Code (FPC) Gold Award at a ceremony at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, London on February 27, after paying at least 95 per cent of all invoices within 30 days.

Katrina Gibson, Director of DellaPip, is now calling for more businesses to apply for the Code. She said: “This is a major issue. When I first started the business before it became a limited company, I was a sole trader. I was constantly having to chase invoices that were 60 days plus overdue and it’s difficult when you’re relying on that money for your salary or to pay the mortgage.

“I wanted to ensure I always paid my suppliers promptly because I understand the challenges; 72 per cent are small businesses, with 47 per cent based in Staffordshire. If we all paid on time, imagine what impact that could have.

Pictured L to R: Liz Barclay, Small Business Commissioner, presents Katrina Gibson, Director of DellaPip, with a Fair Payment Code (FPC) Gold Award.

“I would encourage other businesses to commit to the code. There’s a real need for change and to celebrate companies who pay early, or even just on time!”

The Fair Payment Code was launched in December 2024 and is managed by the Office of the Small Business Commissioner (OSBC) on behalf of the Department for Business and Trade.

Businesses can be awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze as long as they follow best practices for paying suppliers. They also must agree to abide by the Code’s principles of being Clear, Fair and Collaborative with their suppliers.

Liz Barclay, Small Business Commissioner, said: “Congratulations to DellaPip. Everyone benefits when suppliers are paid quickly and fairly, and thrive, and embedding a culture of fair payment practices in your business is good for your own bottom line as well as for the economy, communities and wider society.”

Late and long payment times disrupt the cash flow cycle and can prevent a business from paying its bills, eventually leading to business failure. In 2023, 15% of small businesses and medium sized enterprises cited cash flow and late payments as an obstacle to running their businesses.

To apply to the Fair Payment Code visit: smallbusinesscommissioner.gov.uk