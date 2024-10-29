An interactive exhibition at Jackfield this November

This is an exhibition of basketry, wood and natural plant fibres; a collaboration of eleven regional artists and the Coracle Trust.

The exhibition will showcase the diverse range of traditional willow, hazel and rush baskets, a willow coffin and urns, Coracles, and unique contemporary art pieces. It aims to showcase the rich artistic talent within the region, and will provide an opportunity to showcase both established and emerging makers.

This exhibition will be a visitor experience which goes beyond seeing the wonderful art on display to engage people both with the materials, and the creative process.

Key features of the exhibition include:

Gallery Exhibition: curated collection of diverse artwork in wood, willow and natural plant fibres.

Interactive Workshops: seven creative workshops that will offer the opportunity to experience different weaving techniques alongside the featured artists. Bookable online with a limited number of free subsidised places. Live demonstrations: visitors can observe the artists at work and engage with the processes and techniques involved.

Community willow bed tour: invitation to join one of the makers on a tour of Severn Gorge Conservation Trust, to learn more about the process of growing, harvesting and preparing willow for basketry. This event is free to everyone.

For more information see Instagram and Facebook: Weaveonlyatrace.

To book workshops visit: tinyurl.com/4m6shybv

For consideration of a funded place please email: weaveonlyatrace1@gmail.com

The exhibition and all the events have been supported by funding from the Basketmaker’s Association and the Worshipful Company of Basketmakers.

By Sophie Francis - Contributor