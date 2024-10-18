Folk band set to light up the stage at Wem Town Hall

With tunes built around the distinctive piping of BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2020, Ali Levack, Project Smok is a close-knit neo-trad trio that are at their most comfortable pushing the boundaries of the folk genre.

Rose Horner, Director of Wem Town Hall, comments: “We are thrilled to have Project Smok coming to Wem – the only gig they are performing in the West Midlands. For folk lovers, their infectious rhythms are not to be missed!”

She also adds: “Wem Town Hall has a long history of folk performers and is the perfect venue for music fans to enjoy a brilliant night out of live music. We are a fully accessible venue and our bar is open during evening events.”

As a group, Project Smok has fast become a recognised and household name in the traditional music scene. They boast nominations for ‘Best Up and Coming Artist’ at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2018 and the ‘Belhaven Bursary for Innovation’ at the same awards in 2019.

The band draws inspirations from different musical style and genres, coming from their different musical upbringings. From more traditional music rooted in Scotland to indie pop acts such as The 1975 and Bon Iver to West Coast Scottish styles of playing. Their new show aims to inspire a sense of connection to tradition, and push boundaries for the future of traditional music - a bridge between the past and the present.

Project Smok. Photo: Band's own

Tickets: £16.50, book at wemtownhall.co.uk

By Emma Jones - Contributor